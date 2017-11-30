Preview: Monsters Look to End Lose Streak
Cleveland Monsters at Manitoba Moose
Thursday, November 30th, 2017
8pm est
Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online
Twitter: @ManitobaMoose , @Monstershockey
Cleveland Monsters, 7-6-2-2, 18 points, .529 win%, 5th Central, 10th West
vs
Manitoba Moose, 15-5-1-1, 32 points, .727 win%, 1st Central, 1st West
The Cleveland Monsters are looking to break their three-game lose streak. While the Manitoba Moose are looking to extend their seven-game win streak.
Cameron Gaunce is back in the lineup for the Monsters tonight. The penalty kill suffered a bit while he was gone for those three games. Markus Hannikainen, Gabriel Carlsson, and Jordan Schroeder are back with the Monsters as well. The Monsters lines will definitely have a makeover tonight.
Columbus Native, Jack Roslovic leads the Manitoba Moose in goals (11) and points (24). While the Monsters should keep an eye on Roslovic, they also need to watch out for Mike Sgarbossa. Not only does he sit in the number one spot on the team with penalty minutes (45), Sgarbossa is also tied at second with assists (13).
The Moose have an outstanding record of 11-1-0-0 when leading after two periods of play. The Monsters will need to shut them down right out of the gate. Once the Moose get going it's hard to turn the momentum in your favor.
PLAY 60 MINUTES OF HOCKEY. In almost every home post-game presser, Coach John Madden has mentioned the spurty type of game the Monsters have been playing. All the games they lost could have easily been won if they played a full 60 minutes.
Season Series
10/13/2017 - Monsters (4) at Moose (3) – preview - recap
10/15/2017 – Monsters (1) at Moose (1) – preview - recap
11/30/2017
12/02/2017
02/09/2018
2/11/2018
04/12/2018
04/13/2018
Stats Matchup
-
