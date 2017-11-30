Preview: Monsters Look to End Lose Streak

Cleveland Monsters at Manitoba Moose

Thursday, November 30th, 2017

8pm est

Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online

Twitter: @ManitobaMoose , @Monstershockey

Cleveland Monsters, 7-6-2-2, 18 points, .529 win%, 5th Central, 10th West

vs

Manitoba Moose, 15-5-1-1, 32 points, .727 win%, 1st Central, 1st West

The Cleveland Monsters are looking to break their three-game lose streak. While the Manitoba Moose are looking to extend their seven-game win streak.

Cameron Gaunce is back in the lineup for the Monsters tonight. The penalty kill suffered a bit while he was gone for those three games. Markus Hannikainen, Gabriel Carlsson, and Jordan Schroeder are back with the Monsters as well. The Monsters lines will definitely have a makeover tonight.

Columbus Native, Jack Roslovic leads the Manitoba Moose in goals (11) and points (24). While the Monsters should keep an eye on Roslovic, they also need to watch out for Mike Sgarbossa. Not only does he sit in the number one spot on the team with penalty minutes (45), Sgarbossa is also tied at second with assists (13).

The Moose have an outstanding record of 11-1-0-0 when leading after two periods of play. The Monsters will need to shut them down right out of the gate. Once the Moose get going it's hard to turn the momentum in your favor.

PLAY 60 MINUTES OF HOCKEY. In almost every home post-game presser, Coach John Madden has mentioned the spurty type of game the Monsters have been playing. All the games they lost could have easily been won if they played a full 60 minutes.

Elaine Shircliff Records - Moose vs Monsters - 11.30.2017

Season Series

10/13/2017 - Monsters (4) at Moose (3) – preview - recap

10/15/2017 – Monsters (1) at Moose (1) – preview - recap

11/30/2017

12/02/2017

02/09/2018

2/11/2018

04/12/2018

04/13/2018

Stats Matchup