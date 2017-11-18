Preview: Monsters Look to Sweep Admirals with Help From Familiar Faces
Preview: Monsters Look to Sweep Admirals with Help From Familiar Faces
Milwaukee Admirals vs Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, November 18th, 2017; 7:00 pm est
Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio
Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online
Twitter: @mkeadmirals , @Monstershockey
Cleveland Monsters, 6-4-2-1, 15 points, .577 win%, 2nd Central, 5th West
vs
Milwaukee Admirals, 8-6-0-0, 16 points, .571 win%, 3rd Central, 6th West
On Thursday the Cleveland Monsters took down the Milwaukee Admirals, 5-3. Their power play was on point and their passing was supreme. The Monsters look to keep the momentum going tonight. However, they are going to have to do it with a few familiar faces on their side.
Zac Dalpe, Gabriel Carlsson, Sonny Milano, and Joonas Korpisalo were all sent to the Monsters yesterday. Dalpe was placed on waivers by the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday. When no one picked him up off the waiver wire Dalpe was sent to Cleveland. Carlsson, Milano, and Korpisalo were all sent to Cleveland in an attempt to give them playing time before Sunday's Jackets game.
Korpisalo will be tonight's starting goaltender. The Admirals are a fast-paced hockey squad which is good. Korpisalo doesn't do well with a slow game.
Carlsson will likely play alongside Dean Kukan or John Ramage.
I'm not sure where Madden will place Milano and Dalpe in the lineup. Putting Milano with Miles Koules and Paul Bittner could possibly lead to some amazing plays. Dalpe would work well on a line with Camper and either Broadhurst.
All I know for sure is if anyone can pull the magic out of Dalpe and Milano, it's John Madden.
The Monsters can win tonight by playing a full 60 minutes. They need to be a well-oiled machine once they hit the ice and stay that way until the end. With all the moves yesterday, this may be a little tough. How they do tonight will give us a better picture of how the rest of the season will shake out for the Monsters and Jackets.
Season Series
11/16/2017 – Monsters (5) vs Admirals (3) – preview - recap
11/18/2017
11/22/2017
12/22/2017
12/23/2017
01/10/2018
01/23/2018
04/04/2018
Stats Matchup
-
