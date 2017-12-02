Preview: Monsters on the Hunt for Elusive Win
Preview: Monsters on the Hunt for Elusive Win
Riding a four-game lose streak the Monsters are looking for a win against the Moose.
Cleveland Monsters at Manitoba Moose
Saturday, December 2nd, 2017
8pm est
Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online
Twitter: @ManitobaMoose , @Monstershockey
Cleveland Monsters, 7-7-2-2, 18 points, .500 win%, 5th Central, 10th West
vs
Manitoba Moose, 16-5-1-1, 32 points, .739 win%, 1st Central, 1st West
The Cleveland Monsters didn't fare well against the Manitoba Moose on Thursday. The Moose forced the Monsters to switch goalies in the second period after the fifth goal was scored. The goalie change didn't stop them from scoring two more goals before the end of the game.
There are a few things the Monsters need to do in order to come out on top tonight.
Defense needs to get it together. With the exception of Dean Kukan, the defense looked off on Thursday night. They were the downfall which led to most of the goals by the Moose.
Stop playing in spurts. Once the Monsters get their engines going, they cannot turn off the ignition and coast the rest of the game. They have all the right pieces to put a win together. They just need to play a full 60 minutes of hockey to make it work to their advantage.
Watch the blue line. Two of the Moose's seven goals were scored from just below the blue line. Both of them were shot through traffic as well. It's clear the Moose have an eye for those sniper style shots. It's best to not let them have any more chances of running up the score.
Season Series
10/13/2017 - Monsters (4) at Moose (3) – preview - recap
10/15/2017 – Monsters (1) at Moose (1) – preview - recap
11/30/2017 – Monsters (1) at Moose (7) – preview - recap
12/02/2017
02/09/2018
2/11/2018
04/12/2018
04/13/2018
Stats Matchup
On This Date
On December 2nd, the Monsters have an all-time record of 2-2-0-0. The home and away record is split evenly at 1-1-0-0 for each. The final score of both wins was 4-1. The opposing team scored five goals when the Monsters lost; 5-2 and 5-4.
They have never played the Manitoba Moose on December 2nd.
Former Columbus Blue Jacket, Derek Mackenzie had a three-point night earning him first-star honors when the Syracuse Crunch played the Lake Erie Monsters on December 2nd, 2007.
-
