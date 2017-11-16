Preview: Monsters Return Home to Take on Admirals

Milwaukee Admirals vs Cleveland Monsters

Thursday, November 16th, 2017; 7:00 pm est

AND

Saturday, November 18th, 2017; 7:00 pm est

Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online

Twitter: @mkeadmirals, @Monstershockey

Cleveland Monsters, 5-4-2-1, 13 points, .542 win%

vs

Milwaukee Admirals, 8-5-0-0, 16 points, .615 win%

After two weeks on the road, the Cleveland Monsters are looking forward to playing in their home barn. They'll take on the Milwaukee Admirals for the first two of an eight-game series.

Last season, the Monsters went 5-2-1-0 against the Admirals. Four of their wins came on the road.

The Monsters could easily come out on top in this series again by doing a few things.

Don't let them take the lead. The Admirals have quite an impressive record when leading after one (4-1-0-0) or two periods (7-2-0-0). Their record when trailing is dramatically different (1-1-0-0 and 0-2-0-0). When the Admirals are hot, they stay hot. When they're cold, it's an uphill battle for them. The Monsters must come out firing on all cylinders. If they can make it out of the first period on top, the Monsters have a chance of winning.

Score on the power play. Yes, this phrase has been said before. It will probably be said again. The Monsters currently reside in last place on the power play with a success rate of 9.8%. They have all the right pieces for creating a successful power play. The pieces just aren't fitting together properly. Finding the right unit to roll out during extra manage advantage will make winning games much easier for the Monsters.

Jimmy Oligny already has four fights. The Monsters need to find a way to use Oligny to their advantage. Fighting him could help the Monsters change the momentum of the game or even help them display dominance. They could also use Oligny to frustrate the Admirals. He has an infectious personality. If he's fired up and raring to go, the team will be fired up. If he is frustrated because no one will bite at fighting him, many on the team begin to get frustrated.

Elaine Shircliff Monsters and Admirals Season Records

Season Series

11/16/2017

11/18/2017

11/22/2017

12/22/2017

12/23/2017

01/10/2018

01/23/2018

04/04/2018

Stats Matchup