Preview: Nous voulons dix

Union Blue vs. Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their up and down season tonight in Montreal against the Canadiens. The good news is that a shootout win in Detroit on Saturday ended a 4 game winless streak. The bad news is that Alexander Wennberg suffered an injury and will miss tonight’s game, which is another blow to an already thin center corps. Zac Dalpe remains injured as well and was placed on the injured reserve to make room for Jordan Schroeder, who was recalled yesterday from Cleveland.

Here is what The Cannon’s Elaine Shircliff has to say about Schroeder’s season so far with the Monsters:

In nine games with the Monsters this season, Jordan Schroeder has notched five points in the form of two goals and three assists. Two of those assists came in the Monsters win over the IceHogs who were number one in the division at that time. Alex Broadhurst and Joe Pendenza have spent the most time with him as a linemate. However, Schroeder plays best with the youth on the team. He is sharper and plays with more energy when playing alongside guys like Calvin Thurkauf, Sam Vigneault, and Paul Bittner. At the beginning of the season, Schroeder was shaky on his skates and his timing was off. After his third appearance of the season, he became more relaxed and engaged in the game. Schroeder often flies under the radar because he's not a flashy player. He strikes when the opponent has forgotten about him being on the ice. Also, of note, Schroeder is consistently good on both special teams units.

Expect Schroeder to slot in as the fourth line center, and rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois to return to a center role as well.

Montreal has had their own share of ups and downs. After an opening night win, they proceeded to lose their next seven games. Since then, they have won seven of their last ten. The last four games have been played without star goaltender Carey Price. Yes, Cannonites, Carey Price is out. Backup Al Montoya is injured as well, so Charlie Lindgren has filled in, with a 3-1 record, 1.24 goals against average, and .964 save percentage. Hopefully the Jackets can be the first team to figure him out. How does another 10-0 game sound? It was announced today that the Canadiens claimed Antti Niemi on waivers...but why?

Projected Lineups