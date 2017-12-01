Preview: Sabres and Penguins Kick Off Home and Home

Sabres and Pens will get together for the final two meetings of the season this weekend

Game #26

Buffalo Sabres (6-15-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-10-3)

Season Series: 11/14 - Penguins 5, Sabres 4 OT

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Key Bank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Penguins blog: Pensburgh

What to Watch

1. Zach Bogosian makes his season debut.

Phil Housley made it official this morning and announced defenseman Zach Bogosian will make his season debut tonight. The big defender has been out since the end of the preseason with a lower-body injury. We’ll get our first look at a fully healthy defense tonight and it only took 25 games.

2. Break the shutout streak?

The last two games the Sabres have failed to find the back of the net. The last goal came when Kyle Okposo shot the puck into an empty net against the Oilers a week ago.

Know Your Opponent

1. No Matt Murray.

The Sabres will get a break in not having to face Murray at least once this weekend. He’s going to be out a while for the Penguins with a lower-body injury. The Pens currently have Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith as their two goaltenders entering this weekend.

2. Geno is back.

Although they got a break missing Murray, they won’t miss Evgeni Malkin. The Russian forward is expected to return tonight for the Penguins after being out since November, 18th.

3. Contain the Sabre Killer

We all know how much Sidney Crosby has crushed the Sabres throughout his career. If they want any chance of winning they’ll need to control Sid and his line. If you were curious about the updated stat line he has 17 goals and 53 points in 35 career games against Buffalo.

Projected Lineup

9 Evander Kane - 15 Jack Eichel - 23 Sam Reinhart

17 Jordan Nolan - 90 Ryan O’Reilly - 21 Kyle Okposo

67 Benoit Pouliot - 51 Kyle Criscuolo - 29 Jason Pominville

28 Zemgus Girgensons - 22 Johan Larsson - 26 Matt Moulson

6 Marco Scandella - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

47 Zach Bogosian - 82 Nathan Beaulieu

19 Jake McCabe - 93 Victor Antipin

Starting Goaltender (unconfirmed): 40 Robin Lehner