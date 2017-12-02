Preview: Sabres and Penguins Meet Again Tonight

Sabres and Pens wrap up the weekend and season series tonight in Pittsburgh

Game #27

Buffalo Sabres (6-16-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-3)

Season Series: 11/14 - Penguins 5, Sabres 4 OT | 12/1 - Penguins 4, Sabres 0

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

What to Watch

1. Score a goal, please.

Since these two teams played last night this will be a brief preview. The main objective for the Sabres isn’t winning this game. It’s to score a goal. We’re nine periods of hockey without a goal. That’s 180:51 between goals and over a week since Kyle Okposo scored an empty-netter against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Sabres recalled Hudson Fasching from Rochester to give a boost to the lineup. We’ll see where he slots in tonight.

Know Your Opponent

1. Try to stop Crosby and win in Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby kept crushing the Sabres with two points last night. They obviously can’t stop him so, perhaps they can try to keep him to only one point tonight. The Sabres haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2013.

The Pens are going for the weekend series and season series sweep tonight.

Projected Lineup

9 Evander Kane - 15 Jack Eichel - 23 Sam Reinhart

17 Jordan Nolan - 90 Ryan O’Reilly - 21 Kyle Okposo

67 Benoit Pouliot - 51 Kyle Criscuolo - 29 Jason Pominville

28 Zemgus Girgensons - 22 Johan Larsson - 25 Hudson Fasching

6 Marco Scandella - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

47 Zach Bogosian - 82 Nathan Beaulieu

19 Jake McCabe - 93 Victor Antipin

Starting Goaltender (unconfirmed): 31 Chad Johnson