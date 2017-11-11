Preview: Wild Weekend Ahead for Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters take on the Iowa Wild this weekend in Des Moines.

Iowa Wild vs Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, November 11th, 2017; 8:00 pm est

AND

Sunday, November 12th, 2017; 5:00 pm est

Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Radio: 99x(99.1); 99x Online

Twitter: @IAWild, @Monstershockey

Cleveland Monsters, 5-3-2-0, 12 points, .600 win%, 3rd Central, 6th West

vs

Iowa Wild, 4-6-2-0, 10 points, .417 win%, 7th Central, 14th West

The Cleveland Monsters roll into Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wild this weekend.

The Monsters’ power play will need to be extra tight this weekend to stand a chance against the Wild.

Currently last in the West, the Wild are not a team you want to sleep on. Their special teams are phenomenal. The Wild are second in the league on the penalty kill and 19th on the power play. They came up big with a 5-3 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday thanks to their incredible special teams.

Look for Christoph Bertschy, Pat Cannone, and Cal O’Reilly to step up to the call this weekend.

On November 8th, the Wild named their captains for the 2017-18 season. O’Reilly was named the fifth Captain in Wild history. While Cannone and Bertschy will be wearing the “A” this season.

The Monsters will need to shut down Colton Beck and Zack Mitchell.

Both players lead the Wild in scoring and should be watched closely. Shutting them down at the blueline will be the Monsters best bet.

Brady Austin was signed to a Standard Player Contract last night.

Austin has spent the past four games playing under a PTO with the Monsters. Scoring two points so far this season, Austin has been consistent and hardworking. Look for him to be a bit more relaxed and focused this weekend.

Wild and Monsters - Season Records

Season Series

11/11/2017

11/12/2017

12/18/2017

12/20/2017

1/25/2018

1/27/2018

4/3/2018

Stats Matchup

Tyler Motte currently leads the Monsters in goals (5) and points (7). However, Motte has been playing with the Blue Jackets the past few weeks.