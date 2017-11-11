Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes

The Jets look to beat the former Jets.

The Winnipeg Jets are playing a back-to-back game tonight against the struggling Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes have struggled this year and are finding new ways to lose, but they also boast one of the best rookies in the NHL, if not the best rookie in the NHL this season Clayton Keller. Keller has been stellar for them and while he has not been able to carry them to victory, he has been able to produce at a NHL level which is wonderful.

Beyond Keller, the Coyotes have the same skilled players that they had last year, they are just struggling so much under new coach Rick Tocchet that they are already theoretically eliminated from the post season. They traded for Niklas Hjarlmarsson this past off-season and it seemed like they were making smart moves to improve the team. Even though it has not worked out the way they envisioned it would, they still tried to improve the team.

As for the Jets, they need to bounce back after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights last night. They were flat and not nearly as good as they can be. This is a running theme this season with goaltending bailing them out. Expect Steve Mason to be the goalie tonight as Connor Hellebuyck started last night.

It is another late night game, so have a nap this afternoon to prepare yourself for it.