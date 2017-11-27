Preview: Worth Price of Admission, Jackets go For Seventh Straight
Preview: Worth Price of Admission, Jackets go For Seventh Straight
Nearly two weeks ago the Columbus Blue Jackets paid a visit to Montreal. A stretch of five-straight wins since that day, and six total, pits the surging Jackets against the slumping Canadiens tonight.
The Columbus Blue Jackets bring their season-long, six-straight win streak to Bell Centre to face the Montreal Canadiens.
While things have gone well for Columbus since their last game in Montreal 13 days ago, Claude Julien's bunch is just 1-3-2 over that span. That win came in their last game Saturday night against the Sabres. It was the man in goal that at least provided a glimmer of hope.
Canadien Hope
Out 10 games due to injury, Carey Price rebounded to form with a 36-save shutout in the win over Buffalo. As familiar as Columbus is with him (Price: 6-3-1, 2.18 goals-against average, .923 save percentage versus Columbus), they got a Price-type effort out of backup percentage), they got a Price-type effort out of backup Charlie Lindgren, as the Jackets took the showdown in overtime 2-1.
Columbus comes into tonight's game off a rare offensive outburst, a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Nick Foligno ended a 13-game goal drought and Cam Atkinson netted a pair to end an eight-game goalless streak.
Montreal’s Alex Galchenyuk also snapped an 11-game goalless drought during Saturday’s win. Tonight will likely mark the return of Canadiens’ defenseman David Schlemko. He has not played this season due to a hand injury. Defenseman Shea Weber has missed his last three games due to a lower-body injury.
Bob is Best
Sergei Bobrovsky has started seven-straight games and has vaulted to the top of the league statistically. He has allowed just six goals during the win streak, and currently leads the league in goals-against average (1.91), save percentage (.936), is second in wins, and tied for the league lead in shutouts.
With the impending back-to-back on tap this week, as the Hurricanes skate into Nationwide Arena Tuesday, it would appear Joonas Korpisalo would get back in the crease, possibly even tonight.
His last NHL action took place Nov. 7 against the Predators. For the second-consecutive weekend, he was sent to Cleveland to get playing time.
Against the Atlantic Division, the Jackets are 8-1-1 this season. In their last 21 overall against the Atlantic, Columbus is 15-4-2. One of the Jackets’ trends this season has been outshooting opponents, and in 15 games, they have done just that. The Canadiens have a -13 goal differential, despite being fourth in the league in shot-attempts percentage, right behind Columbus.
Columbus is 12-9-3 all-time versus Montreal and 7-5-2 at Bell Centre. A seventh-straight victory for the Jackets would be the longest in the NHL this season.
Faceoff
Blue Jackets - Canadiens Game Notes
Practice Combos
The return of Alexander Wennberg appears close. He skated and participated in drills, and will make the trip to Montreal.
Wennberg out here at #CBJ practice, taking rushes outside top four lines with Hannikainen. Milano alternating with them & Foligno’s group.— Brian Hedger (@JacketsInsider) November 26, 2017
Lines:
Panarin-Dubois-Anderson
Jenner-Dubinsky-Bjorkstrand
Milano-Foligno-Atkinson
Motte-Sedlak-Schroeder
#CBJ C Alexander Wennberg took a full skate today and will travel w the club to Montreal today. He’s been out since Nov. 11 with an upper-body injury.— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 26, 2017
Josh Anderson leads #CBJ in goals (8) and is just shy of half of last year’s total (17 in 78 GP) in just 21GP.— Alison (@AlisonL) November 27, 2017
Interesting to see where the points are coming from last year to this thus far.
(All goals both years have come at even strength) pic.twitter.com/0m2J3zGspR
|Alex Galchenyuk
|Jonathan Drouin
|Paul Byron
|Max Pacioretty
|Phillip Danault
|Andrew Shaw
|Charles Hudon
|Tomas Plekanec
|Brendan Gallagher
|Nicholas Deslauriers
|Jacob De La Rose
|Byron Froese
|Karl Alzner
|Jeff Petry
|Joe Morrow
|Jordie Benn
|David Schlemko
|Jakub Jerabek
|Carey Price
|Antti Niemi
|Artemi Panarin
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Josh Anderson
|Boone Jenner
|Brandon Dubinsky
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Sonny Milano
|Nick Foligno
|Cam Atkinson
|Tyler Motte
|Lukas Sedlak
|Jordan Schroeder
|Zach Werenski
|Seth Jones
|Jack Johnson
|David Savard
|Ryan Murray
|Markus Nutivaara
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Joonas Korpisalo
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads