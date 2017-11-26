Price and the Habs Blank Sabres
Carey Price shuts the Sabres out in his first game back from injury
This is will be a little bit of a speed recap. Last night was another frustrating game in Montreal for the Buffalo Sabres. Carey Price returned after missing roughly three weeks and was on his game.
In the first period, the game went back and forth. The Sabres would control the game for pockets of the period and the Canadiens would put on the pressure in pockets as well. Jeff Petry got the Habs on the board first on the power play. After a few great saves from Robin Lehner to keep the game tied. Rasmus Ristolainen deflected the point shot from Petry over the goaltender's shoulder.
The frustration continued in the second period. While the Sabres outshot the Canadiens 15-9. It was Montreal who scored the only goal of the period from Alex Galchenyuk.
With a two-goal lead in the third, the Habs backed off a little in the final 20 minutes. Buffalo got a power play with a chance to get back in the game, but the man advantage worked against them. Jack Eichel turned the puck over at the Montreal blue line and Paul Byron went down to beat Lehner to ice the game for the Canadiens.
Final Score: Canadiens 3, Sabres 0
Shots on Goal: Canadiens 26 | Sabres 36
Canadiens Goal Scorers: Petry (3), Galchenyuk (5) and Byron (6)
Sabres Goal Scorers: None
Three Stars of the Game
1. Carey Price (36 saves, SO)
2. Alex Galchenyuk (1G, 1A)
3. Jonathan Drouin (2A)
Comment of the Game
No one tips goals into their own net like the Buffalo Sabres
Go Sabres! (and take the Bills with you)
by taro tsujimoto on Nov 25, 2017 | 7:43 PM reply rec flag actions
What to Watch
1. Jack’s Heating Up
Scoring and points streak ended.
2. Shutdown Pair
Scandella and Ristolainen were a -3 combined. Also, Risto scored on his own net technically.
3. Okposo starting to make a difference.
Not this game.
-
