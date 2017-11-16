Projected Lines: Bruins at Kings
Who’s in, who’s out for Boston tonight.
Given that the B’s played last night, the morning skate today was
optional non-existent.
Boston Bruins lineup:
Forwards:
Peter Cehlarik - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano - Jordan Szwarz - Danton Heinen
Matt Beleskey - Sean Kuraly - Jake DeBrusk
Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Kenny Agostino
David Krejci was upgraded to ‘probable’ for tonight, but is still a game-time decision. SIT. HIM. UNTIL. HEALTHY. PLEASE.
If he’s in, see a healthy scratch of Agostino or Szwarz and one of them to be returned to Providence.
Defense Pairings:
Paul Postma/Rob O’Gara - Kevan Miller
Since Postma played last night, does O’Gara get a shot tonight?
Goaltenders:
Let Tuukka rest a bit. No goals were truly his fault last night, but Dobby should be doing his job and getting Tuuks some rest.
Los Angeles Kings Lineup
per DailyFaceoff.com
Forwards
Alex Iafallo - Anze Kopitar - Dustin Brown
Tanner Pearson - Adrian Kempe - Tyler Toffoli
Andy Andreoff - Nick Shore - Trevor Lewis
Andrew Crescenzi - Brooks Laich - Mike Amadio
Defense
Derek Forbort - Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin - Alec Martinez
Kurtis Macdermid - Oscar Fantenberg
Goalies
Jonathan Quick
Darcy Kuemper
