Projected Lines: Bruins at Kings

Who’s in, who’s out for Boston tonight.

Given that the B’s played last night, the morning skate today was optional non-existent.

Forwards:

Peter Cehlarik - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano - Jordan Szwarz - Danton Heinen

Matt Beleskey - Sean Kuraly - Jake DeBrusk

Tim Schaller - Riley Nash - Kenny Agostino

David Krejci was upgraded to ‘probable’ for tonight, but is still a game-time decision. SIT. HIM. UNTIL. HEALTHY. PLEASE.

If he’s in, see a healthy scratch of Agostino or Szwarz and one of them to be returned to Providence.

Defense Pairings:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

Paul Postma/Rob O’Gara - Kevan Miller

Since Postma played last night, does O’Gara get a shot tonight?

Goaltenders:

Anton Khudobin

Tuukka Rask

Let Tuukka rest a bit. No goals were truly his fault last night, but Dobby should be doing his job and getting Tuuks some rest.

Los Angeles Kings Lineup

per DailyFaceoff.com

Forwards

Alex Iafallo - Anze Kopitar - Dustin Brown

Tanner Pearson - Adrian Kempe - Tyler Toffoli

Andy Andreoff - Nick Shore - Trevor Lewis

Andrew Crescenzi - Brooks Laich - Mike Amadio

Defense

Derek Forbort - Drew Doughty

Jake Muzzin - Alec Martinez

Kurtis Macdermid - Oscar Fantenberg

Goalies

Jonathan Quick

Darcy Kuemper