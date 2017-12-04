Projected Lines: Bruins at Predators

Take a look at tonight’s lineups!

Boston Bruins

Forwards

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner - David Krejci - Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen - Riley Nash - David Backes

Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Noel Acciari

Defensemen

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller

Goalies

Anton Khudobin

Tuukka Rask

Nashville Predators

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala - Kyle Turris - Craig Smith

Colton Sissons - Nick Bonino - Calle Jarnkrok

Cody MacLeod - Frederick Gaudreau - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Roman Josi - Mattias Ekholm

Alexei Emelin - P.K. Subban

Anthony Bitetto - Matt Irwin

Goalies

Pekka Rinne

Juuse Saros