Projected Lines: Bruins at Predators
Take a look at tonight’s lineups!
Forwards
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner - David Krejci - Anders Bjork
Danton Heinen - Riley Nash - David Backes
Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Noel Acciari
Defensemen
Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug - Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller
Goalies
Anton Khudobin
Tuukka Rask
Forwards
Filip Forsberg - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala - Kyle Turris - Craig Smith
Colton Sissons - Nick Bonino - Calle Jarnkrok
Cody MacLeod - Frederick Gaudreau - Austin Watson
Defensemen
Goalies
-
