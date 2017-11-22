Projected Lines: Calgary Flames @ Columbus Blue Jackets
Projected Lines: Calgary Flames @ Columbus Blue Jackets
There are no changes to the Flames lineup as they roll into Columbus.
It's been working, so there's no need to tinker with the lines. Glen Gulutzan and the Flames will send the same pairings out as they did against the Capitals.
FORWARDS
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland
Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik
Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr
Kris Versteeg - Freddie Hamilton - Troy Brouwer
DEFENCE
Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton
GOALTENDER
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019