Projected Lines: Calgary Flames @ Columbus Blue Jackets

There are no changes to the Flames lineup as they roll into Columbus.

It's been working, so there's no need to tinker with the lines. Glen Gulutzan and the Flames will send the same pairings out as they did against the Capitals.

FORWARDS

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr

Kris Versteeg - Freddie Hamilton - Troy Brouwer

DEFENCE

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

GOALTENDER

Mike Smith