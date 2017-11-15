Projected Lines: Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings: Eddie Lack Is In
Projected Lines: Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings: Eddie Lack Is In
Calgary's backup gets the start with Mike Smith being out.
The only change in the Flames lineup tonight is between the pipes. Eddie Lack will start for Calgary with Mike Smith being injured in the Flames 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
FORWARDS
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland
Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik
Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr
Kris Versteeg - Curtis Lazar - Troy Brouwer
DEFENCE
Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton
GOALTENDER
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November