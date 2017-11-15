Projected Lines: Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings: Eddie Lack Is In

Calgary's backup gets the start with Mike Smith being out.

The only change in the Flames lineup tonight is between the pipes. Eddie Lack will start for Calgary with Mike Smith being injured in the Flames 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.

FORWARDS

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr

Kris Versteeg - Curtis Lazar - Troy Brouwer

DEFENCE

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

GOALTENDER

Eddie Lack