Projected Lines: Calgary Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers: MIKE SMITH IS BACK!!!!

One step forward, one step back. The Flames get Mike Smith back in the lineup today, but lose Matthew Tkachuk to a one game suspension. Troy Brouwer will take Tkachuk’s spot on the 3M Line.

FORWARDS

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Michael Frolik - Mikael Backlund - Troy Brouwer

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr

Kris Versteeg - Matt Stajan - Curtis Lazar

DEFENCE

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

GOALTENDER

Mike Smith