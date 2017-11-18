Projected Lines: Calgary Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers: MIKE SMITH IS BACK!!!!
Mike Smith returns today......and Troy Brouwer moves to the second line to replace Matthew Tkachuk. Sigh.
One step forward, one step back. The Flames get Mike Smith back in the lineup today, but lose Matthew Tkachuk to a one game suspension. Troy Brouwer will take Tkachuk’s spot on the 3M Line.
FORWARDS
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland
Michael Frolik - Mikael Backlund - Troy Brouwer
Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr
Kris Versteeg - Matt Stajan - Curtis Lazar
DEFENCE
Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton
GOALTENDER
