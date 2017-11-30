Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Arizona Coyotes

Jaromir Jagr returns to the Flames lineup tonight.

Jaromir Jagr will return to the Flames lineup tonight as the Arizona Coyotes come to town. In addition to getting the NHL veteran back, Calgary will add Garnet Hathaway to the 4th line in place of the injured Kris Versteeg.

FORWARDS

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr

Garnet Hathaway - Matt Stajan - Troy Brouwer

DEFENCE

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

GOALTENDER

Mike Smith