Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Arizona Coyotes
Jaromir Jagr returns to the Flames lineup tonight.
Jaromir Jagr will return to the Flames lineup tonight as the Arizona Coyotes come to town. In addition to getting the NHL veteran back, Calgary will add Garnet Hathaway to the 4th line in place of the injured Kris Versteeg.
FORWARDS
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland
Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik
Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr
Garnet Hathaway - Matt Stajan - Troy Brouwer
DEFENCE
Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton
GOALTENDER
