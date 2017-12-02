Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

Everything stays the same from Thursday

The Calgary Flames will stick with the same lineup from Thursday’s 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr

Garnet Hathaway - Matt Stajan - Troy Brouwer

Defence

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

T.J. Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

Goalie

Mike Smith

Puck drop is at 8:00pm MT.