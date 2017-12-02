Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers
Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers
Everything stays the same from Thursday
The Calgary Flames will stick with the same lineup from Thursday’s 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland
Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik
Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr
Garnet Hathaway - Matt Stajan - Troy Brouwer
Defence
Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton
T.J. Brodie - Travis Hamonic
Brett Kulak - Michael Stone
Goalie
Mike Smith
Puck drop is at 8:00pm MT.
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...