Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers

Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Philadelphia Flyers

Only one change to the lineup tonight.

Curtis Lazar will skate with the Flames 4th line tonight as Calgary tries to get something from that struggling line.

FORWARDS

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr

Garnet Hathaway - Curtis Lazar - Troy Brouwer

DEFENCE

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

GOALTENDER

Mike Smith

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories