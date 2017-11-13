Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs St. Louis Blues: Hamonic Returns

Travis Hamonic is back in the Flames lineup tonight.

It was a short run for Rasmus Andersson as he gets the gate tonight in favor of a healthy Travis Hamonic.

FORWARDS

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr

Kris Versteeg - Curtis Lazar - Troy Brouwer

DEFENCE

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

GOALTENDER

Mike Smith