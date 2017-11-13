Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs St. Louis Blues: Hamonic Returns
Travis Hamonic is back in the Flames lineup tonight.
It was a short run for Rasmus Andersson as he gets the gate tonight in favor of a healthy Travis Hamonic.
FORWARDS
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland
Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik
Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr
Kris Versteeg - Curtis Lazar - Troy Brouwer
DEFENCE
Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton
GOALTENDER
