Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs
With Kris Versteeg sidelined, Freddie Hamilton gets another night on the ice.
Freddie Hamilton will jump onto the 4th line tonight as Kris Versteeg remains out of the lineup.
FORWARDS
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland
Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik
Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr
Freddie Hamilton - Matt Stajan - Troy Brouwer
DEFENCE
Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton
GOALTENDER
-
