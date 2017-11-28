Projected Lines: Calgary Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs

With Kris Versteeg sidelined, Freddie Hamilton gets another night on the ice.

Freddie Hamilton will jump onto the 4th line tonight as Kris Versteeg remains out of the lineup.

FORWARDS

Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Micheal Ferland

Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik

Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - Jaromir Jagr

Freddie Hamilton - Matt Stajan - Troy Brouwer

DEFENCE

Mark Giordano - Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie - Travis Hamonic

Brett Kulak - Michael Stone

GOALTENDER

Mike Smith