Prospects Wrap-up: 11/20 - 11/26

Tuesday, November 21st

Victor Olofsson hasn’t missed a step since coming back from his hip procedure. He scores on a rebound while also scoring two in the shootout. A nice move on the second shot.

First goal of Olofsson in the shoot out. pic.twitter.com/wwDOWUS2gn — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 21, 2017

Another short note on Olofsson: a big thing that he said that he wanted to improve this year was strength and physicality. At 5’11” there is not much one can do with boxing out an opponent, but there has been an improvement. Olofsson is more active on the boards.

Max Willman assists on the final empty-net goal and also leads the team in shots with 7, in Brown’s 4-2 win over Holy Cross.

Philip Nyberg scores the 3rd UConn goal of the night with a shot from the hash marks. UConn ups Vermont 4-1.

Wednesday, November 22nd

Nick Baptiste picks up a goal and assist, Sean Malone scores his first of the year and Evan Rodrigues, Hudson Fasching, and C.J Smith gather assists in the Amerks 6-5 OT loss to Syracuse.

Linus Ullmark still unbelievable in the OT loss. 43 saves on 49 shots against.

A rare opinion from me: recall a group of these Amerks. I would really like to see how a line of Baptiste, Rodrigues, and Baptiste would do on a line together. Speed kills, and when one is brought up, their speed is usually diluted by two boat anchors on the same line as them.

Cliff Pu scores the lone London Knights goal in their 4-1 loss to Sarnia. Pu still racking up points while the Knights are not blowing out teams is good to see. Pu is a guy that needs to carry this London team.

Rebound kicked right to Cliff Pu, who knocks in his 10th of the year. Pu later uses wheels, gets stopped on penalty shot #Sabres pic.twitter.com/yJ07wO94X4 — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) November 23, 2017

Thursday, November 23rd

Victor Olofsson had a rare assist and 7 shots in Frolunda’s 5-1 win over Rogle.

Rasmus Asplund scores a goal in Farjestad’s 6-4 win over Orebro.

Tap-in goal today for Rasmus Asplund gives him a four-game point streak. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/TWgn5APk83 — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) November 23, 2017

Marcus Davidsson had an assist in a 4-1 win over HV71.

Friday, November 24th

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stops 24 in LeKi’s 6-1 win over Peliitat.

Jacob Bryson assists on Providence’s empty-net goal in a 3-0 win over Maine.

Penn State trounces Michigan State 7-2, but Brett Murray is unable to pick up a point.

Austin Osmanski picks up a secondary assist in Peterborough's 4-0 win over Sudbury.

Cliff Pu scores an empty-net goal and assists in London’s 5-3 win over Owen Sound. Another note from this game: Alec Regula looked really good and after a closer look has been consistent all season long. Only 7 points in 25 games on the backend, but still plays an efficient game in the other end. Should be getting 1st round looks come 2018 NHL Draft time.

The Rochester Americans scored 10 goals Friday on 29 shots.

Those who have been craving some Alexander Nylander offensive production got it this night. He opens the scoring then later adds an assist to cap an underrated performance in the offensive zone. Evan Rodrigues, who should be in the NHL right now, picks up 2 goals and 2 assists. Hudson Fasching scored 2. Casey Nelson with 2 helpers. C.J. Smith collects a goal and assist. Sean Malone and Brendan Guhle score one.

The final box-score highlight is Sahir Gill assisting on 4 goals, including a really nice move on that second goal. An all-around near-perfect game from the Amerks. The highlights speak for themselves.

Saturday, November 25th

Casey Mittelstadt delivered a pretty assist on Saturday in Minnesota’s loss to Notre Dame. He has 13 points in 15 games.

Ivan Chukarov grabs his first point of the year on an assist in UMass’ 6-3 win over Quinnipiac.

Brett Murray helps open the scoring on an assist in Penn State’s 2-2 draw with Michigan State.

Linus Weissbach sets up another goal in Wisconsin’s 3-2 loss to Mercyhurst this time with his foot.

Philip Nyberg was one for one on Saturday. He scores UConn’s opening goal in their 2-1 win over RIT on an odd shot just pace the circle.

UPL allows three in a 3-0 shutout loss to Jokipojat. 25 saves.

Brandon Hagel scores his 7th goal of the season and Red Deer’s only goal in a 2-1 OT loss to Calgary. He’s in a Cliff Pu-like slump. 3 points in the month of November, but should turn himself around. Could be a potential trade candidate for a contender.

Victor Olofsson scores a Victor Olofsson-like goal again.

Pardon the broken record over here, but Victor Olofsson flexed his stick for another power-play goal today and I wanted to share it. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/Tdq4zd3rHB — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) November 25, 2017

The Amerks come back from 3-1 deficit and win 4-3 in OT. Brendan Guhle, C.J Smith, and Casey Nelson score three straight goals. Evan Rodrigues and Nick Baptiste add assists.

Sunday, November 26th

Oskari Laaksonen scores his second goal of the season. He has 9 points in 28 games. Still relies on the puck-moving transition game.

Cliff Pu scores one and assists on two in London’s 5-1 win over Guelph. His 12th goal of the year.

Pu places one perfectly for his 12th #Sabres pic.twitter.com/dy0pNJJF0L — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) November 27, 2017

