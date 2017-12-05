Prospects Wrap-up: 11/27 - 12/3

While the NHL team can’t buy a goal, the top scorers in the pipeline are flourishing.

Tuesday, November 28th

Victor Olofsson tallies a goal and an assist vs Rogle in a 4-3 loss. He rips one top shelf from the slot to open the scoring and then cycles for a secondary assist. That marks 12 goals for Olfosson, who is now two goals away from his career high in the SHL.

Vasily Glotov pots one after a bit of a slump. That is Glotov’s 10th goal of the year. Cataractes lose 5-8 against Drummondville.

Brandon Hagel picks up an assist and four shots on goal. Red Deer loses 6-5 in OT versus Brandon.

Wednesday, November 29th

The Amerks put up a surprising one goal in a 2-1 OT loss to Utica. Garrett Ross had the marker, but Linus Ullmark put on a show in the crease. He stops 31 of 33.

Thursday, November 30th

A light Thursday schedule had only Marcus Davidsson and Austin Osmanski in action. Both could not put up points in their respective games.

Friday, December 1st

Ivan Chukarov picks up assist number two on the season in Friday’s matchup against UConn.

Casey Mittelstadt and Linus Weissbach pick up assists each in Minnesota and Wisconsin’s first matchup of the weekend. Offensive game flowing well between both of them. Both are skilled forwards, so it is expected.

In a 7-4 offensive explosion vs Omaha, Judd Petersen recorded one assist and Will Borgen was pointless.

Rasmus Asplund crafts an assist in Farjestad’s 5-2 win over Karlskrona.

Jacob Bryson records two assists in Providence’s 5-2 win over New Hampshire.

Vojtech Budik assists on the game-winning goal in Prince Albert’s 5-3 win over Calgary. Budik is now 6 points in 27 games.

Rochester took the SO loss but managed to put up 4 goals on Hartford. Evan Rodrigues scores one of the 4 goals on the Rochester side. Sean Malone, C.J. Smith, Brendan Guhle, and Alexander Nylander all tally assists.

Saturday, December 2nd

Minnesota and Wisconsin’s rematch results in a 3-2 Wisconsin win. Casey Mittelstadt scores the opening goal. He is now at 5 goals and 10 assists in 15 collegiate games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stops 40 in a 6-5 OT win as LeKi defeats Kettera. UPL is now at a 2.93 GAA and a .911 SVS%.

C.J. Smith and Evan Rodrigues both record 3-point nights in the Amerks 5-2 win over the Baby Pens. Rodrigues, 2 goals and an assist, earns first star honors (and a recall), and C.J. Smith, a goal and 2 assists, earns 3rd-star of the night. Eric Cornel scores a goal and Nick Baptiste, Casey Nelson, and Brendon Guhle tally assists.

Victor Olofsson records an assist to bring his point total up to an even 20.

Rasmus Asplund gets another assist in an OT win against Karlskrona.

Christopher Brown takes a secondary assist in BC’s opening goal in a 4-1 win over BU.

Vasily Glotov picks up goal number 12 on the year.

Lastly, Cliff Pu picks up the legendary “Teddy Bear Goal” in London’s 3-2 OT goal. The goal is Pu’s 13 goal of the year and his 12th goal in 14 games. Pu is back and as lethal as ever.

UPL and Vojtech Budik were announced as added to their countries respective World Junior Championship training camp roster.

BG Update (because I’m such a fan): The Falcons remain the king of ties. After an okay performance against an underrated Miami Redhawk squad, going 0-1-1 on the weekend, BG Hockey came back against Bemidji State (Got a great look at Zach Whitecloud, as did Rob Blake and Steve Yzerman) with a win and a tie. Minnesota State was off for the weekend, so they are now in sole possession of first in the WCHA. They get Alabama Huntsville at home next weekend. I will be on color alongside the great Ryan Vallon for WBGU and WCHA.tv for Friday’s game.

P.S.: The Sabres should look into Cameron Wright and Alec Rauhauser.

