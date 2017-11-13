Prospects Wrap-up: 11/7 - 11/12

The Sabres are continuing to get positive production from Victor Olofsson, Will Borgen, Casey Fitzgerald and others in the prospect pipeline.

The Sabres are continuing to get positive production from Victor Olofsson, Will Borgen, Casey Fitzgerald and others in the prospect pipeline.

Tuesday, November 7th

Victor Olofsson had another great game in Champions Hockey League action. Scoring off of, what now seems to be, patented one-timer from the circle on the powerplay.

In the CHL, Olofsson is third on the team in goals and points (4-4-8). In terms of SHL play, Olofsson is tied for 15th in the league for scoring (7-5-12).

Casey Fitzgerald did not play in BC’s 2-1 win over UConn. Christopher Brown and Philip Nyberg went without a point while recording 5 and 3 shots respectively.

Wednesday, November 8th

Rasmus Asplund dressed but was held to one shift in Sweden’s opening game of the Karjala Cup. Sweden took the win over the Czechs 5-3.

Vasily Glotov opened the scoring in Shawinigan’s 1-3 loss to Rouyn-Noranda. His ninth goal of the year. He’s starting to heat up a bit after a slow start and missing some games.

Thursday, November 9th

Jacob Bryson took a step back in Providence’s 5-2 loss to Massachusetts. Finishing the game with a -3, Bryson was hemmed in his zone all night.

Friday, November 10th

Casey Mittelstadt didn’t have the stats to back it up but played well against Michigan. Played physical and created offense. Minnesota gives up a lead and is defeated 5-4 in OT.

Brett Murray joins the rush and feeds Andrew Sturtz in front of the crease for a re-direction goal. Penn State falls to Notre Dame 5-3.

Will Borgen did play in Saint Cloud’s loss to Denver. Borgen was out-battled at points along the boards but did plant himself along the crease.

Linus Weissbach feeds Wyatt Kalynuk with a one-time setup and he delivers. Wisconsin topples Michigan State 6-3.

After sitting out with a lower-body injury, Casey Fitzgerald comes back with an assist for BC in their 4-3 win over Vermont. A simple breakout leads to a rush up ice and a goal for Logan Hutsko.

Max Willman provides 4 shots for Brown in their 5-3 loss to Clarkson. Brown starts the year out 1-4.

The Amerks played very well Friday night against and Hudson Fasching records a one-goal, one-assist game in the 4-2 win. Linus Ullmark also has another incredible outing. 38 saves on 40 shots, making great technical movements throughout.

Fasching ends up with 1+1 in the Amerks’ 4-2 win. Fasching had no points in his first six games this season. He has 3+2 in the six games since. — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) November 11, 2017

Cliff Pu scores his 5th of the year and adds two assists in what has been his best outing of the year thus far. London takes the game 9-0. Pu was one of 5 skaters with 3 points in the game.

Cliff Pu goal from last night 9-0 win. Pu was 1-2 on the night. #sabres pic.twitter.com/qKfxuJhLvB — Max Marko (@MarkoLWOS) November 11, 2017

First of two assists for Pu #sabres pic.twitter.com/k1mhGrFott — Max Marko (@MarkoLWOS) November 11, 2017

Saturday, November 11th

Rochester gives up a lead late resulting in a 5-4 OT loss to Belleville. CJ Smith, Brendan Guhle, Sean Malone, Eric Cornel and Casey Nelson pick up assists. Adam Wilcox was the starting goaltender and he played out the game. 35 saves on 40 shots.

Casey Mittelstadt was relatively quiet in Minnesota’s 6-6 tie with Michigan. No points from the freshman and no big highlights either.

Max Willman pots home his first goal of the year. Brown gets back on track with a 3-1 over St. Lawrence.

Max Willman finds some space and gets his stick down to swipe home his first goal of the year. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/jLyFmya6gI — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) November 12, 2017

Christopher Brown and Casey Fitzgerald were at it again in BC’s 5-1 win over Vermont. Brown scores the 4th Boston College goal and is Fitzgerald is credited with an assist on the goal. Brown also got an assist on the game’s second goal.

Jacob Bryson played a great game, recording two assists in Providence’s 7-2 win over Ivan Chukarov and Massachusettes. Bryson has 7 assists in 10 games.

Sunday, November 12th

No prospects were able to get any points on Sunday, but Vojtech Budik certainly stood out on the 5-1 Prince Albert loss to Portland. Budik kicked off a strand of 17 penalties. Portland scored 4 times in 12 powerplay opportunities. Budik would later receive a double minor for checking from behind.

