Providence uses strong third period to down Binghamton

After a back and forth first two periods, the P-Bruins scored two quick goals in the third period to shutdown the Devils on Saturday.

Despite being tied for most of Saturday’s game, the Providence Bruins used a strong third period to knock off the Binghamton Devils for the second consecutive night.

Binghamton got off to a fast start, controlling most of the play during the first period. They struck early on with a power-play rocket scored by defenseman Jacob MacDonald less than a minute into the game.

Providence began to even out the ice with about six minutes left in the first, and it showed when Zach Senyshyn buried his third goal of the year to tie the game. Senyshyn beat his man to a loose puck in the right-wing circle to get Providence on the board.

The P-Bruins took their first lead of the night on a Jordan Szwarz tally just 1:41 into the second period. Colton Hargrove snapped the puck on net from the top of the left-wing circle and Blackwood made the initial save before Szwarz picked up the puck and wrapped it around Blackwood’s left pad for the goal.

Despite giving up an early second period goal, the Devils worked their way back into the game and evened the score on the power-play. Nick Lappin buried a centering pass from Bracken Kearns who controlled the puck behind the P-Bruins net. Lappin’s tally was the second power-play goal scored by Binghamton tonight.

The P-Bruins came alive in the third period. Szwarz used his speed to get behind the Devils’ defense and was able to bury his second of the game 11:40 in to the final frame to give Providence a 3-2 lead.

Szwarz finished the evening as the first star of the game after scoring two goals and an assist, and he alluded to the importance of bearing down in the third period after the game.

“It was a tight-checking game all game,” Szwarz said. “[Binghamton] played pretty well and made some pushes. I thought we handled that well.

“The third period was probably our best period out of the three. We were lucky enough to get the lead there and once we had the lead guys stomped down. There was no looking back after that.”

Shortly after, Rob O’Gara scored an insurance goal to give Providence a 4-2 lead. O’Gara’s first of the season was a wacky blooper from the left point that beat Devils netminder MacKenzie Blackwood on the glove side.

“We talked a lot about getting pucks on net,” said O’Gara following the P-Bruins’ win. “I just tried to get it on net and get it a lucky bounce. Sometimes it happens and it’s nice to get a [good] bounce every now and then.”

Providence spent the last stretch of the game on the penalty-kill, as Chris Porter received a five minute major and a game misconduct towards the end of the third period.

Penalties were an issue for Providence last night, as they had five minor penalties in addition to Porter’s major. Both Binghamton goals came on the power-play, so the P-Bruins’ penalty-kill will need to regroup as they head to Bridgeport today.

Jordan Binnington had a good night in goal, blocking aside 25 out of 27 shots. His record improves to 5-1-2 and his 1.83 goals against average is the fourth best in the league.

Providence takes on Bridgeport today at 3PM ET.