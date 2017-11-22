Public Skate: Bruins vs. Devils

Pre-Thanksgiving showdown!

Here we go! A hockey game at a normal, East Coast-centric time. FINALLY.

Sorry about the lack of preview today, whoever is in charge (me) dropped the ball on that one.

Anyways, it’s Bruins vs. Devils. Or the Celtics are going for win #17 in a row at around the same time. YOU DECIDE.

Discuss.

