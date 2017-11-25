Quick Bites: Couture, Jones carry Sharks in 4-0 shutout win over Jets
Quick Bites: Couture, Jones carry Sharks in 4-0 shutout win over Jets
San Jose finds scoring success on home ice ahead of upcoming four-game east coast road trip.
Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones netted his second shutout of the season as the duo led the San Jose Sharks (12-8-2) to a 4-0 victory against the visiting Winnipeg Jets (14-6-3).
Despite picking up at least a point in the last three games, San Jose had dropped four of their last five games and also held a 6-6-1 struggling record on home ice. Meanwhile, the red hot Jets came into this match up winning six of their last seven games.
The game started off exactly how you’d expect, as San Jose was dealt a familiar misfortune — yes, another goal that was not a goal. Four minutes into the game, Joel Ward scored off a Brent Burns throw in but the goal was disallowed when the official blew the whistle before it crossed the line.
The unfortunate call wouldn’t stop the Sharks from finding the back of the net.
Joe Pavelski drew an interference penalty, which led to Tim Heed scoring the game’s first goal on a power play. Heed’s one-timer came off a behind the back setup pass from Kevin Labanc with 8:30 left in the first period.
I think this kid is HEEDing places! #SJSharks lead the Jets 1-0!#WestSideStoryGame pic.twitter.com/wGmxcmFtoC— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 26, 2017
The Sharks weren't done, as Couture then scored one of his two goals with 15.4 seconds left in the first period, off a rebound shot by Justin Braun.
In the second period, it was all Winnipeg who had three special teams opportunities. Despite the number four power play percentage team having those chances, it was the Sharks penalty kill unit (second in NHL) who capitalized.
San Jose killed off all three penalties, but not before Couture would score his second goal on a shorthanded breakaway with 13:13 minutes left in the period, extending the team’s lead to three.
Can't stop the long-arm of the Logan. #shorthanded— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 26, 2017
New goalie, same result.
Couture's 2nd of the night, #SJSharks lead 3-0 pic.twitter.com/ruTigGbHBb
Tomas Hertl iced the game on an empty netter with 3:10 left in the third period.
‘Joner’ was once again a brick wall, as the veteran goalie continued his dominance and received a career-high 38 saves in a shutout win. Winnipeg’s backup goalie Connor Hellebuyck replaced Steve Mason after the first period — the starter didn’t return due to an upper body injury — as they combined for 30 of 33 saves.
Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said before the game that the team wanted to “finish this week off,” so mission accomplished.
Sharks will look to spark a string of wins starting Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers as the team begins a four-game east coast road trip.
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...