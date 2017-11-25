Quick Bites: Couture, Jones carry Sharks in 4-0 shutout win over Jets

San Jose finds scoring success on home ice ahead of upcoming four-game east coast road trip.

Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones netted his second shutout of the season as the duo led the San Jose Sharks (12-8-2) to a 4-0 victory against the visiting Winnipeg Jets (14-6-3).

Despite picking up at least a point in the last three games, San Jose had dropped four of their last five games and also held a 6-6-1 struggling record on home ice. Meanwhile, the red hot Jets came into this match up winning six of their last seven games.

The game started off exactly how you’d expect, as San Jose was dealt a familiar misfortune — yes, another goal that was not a goal. Four minutes into the game, Joel Ward scored off a Brent Burns throw in but the goal was disallowed when the official blew the whistle before it crossed the line.

The unfortunate call wouldn’t stop the Sharks from finding the back of the net.

Joe Pavelski drew an interference penalty, which led to Tim Heed scoring the game’s first goal on a power play. Heed’s one-timer came off a behind the back setup pass from Kevin Labanc with 8:30 left in the first period.

I think this kid is HEEDing places! #SJSharks lead the Jets 1-0!#WestSideStoryGame pic.twitter.com/wGmxcmFtoC — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 26, 2017

The Sharks weren't done, as Couture then scored one of his two goals with 15.4 seconds left in the first period, off a rebound shot by Justin Braun.

In the second period, it was all Winnipeg who had three special teams opportunities. Despite the number four power play percentage team having those chances, it was the Sharks penalty kill unit (second in NHL) who capitalized.

San Jose killed off all three penalties, but not before Couture would score his second goal on a shorthanded breakaway with 13:13 minutes left in the period, extending the team’s lead to three.

Can't stop the long-arm of the Logan. #shorthanded



New goalie, same result.



Couture's 2nd of the night, #SJSharks lead 3-0 pic.twitter.com/ruTigGbHBb — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 26, 2017

Tomas Hertl iced the game on an empty netter with 3:10 left in the third period.

‘Joner’ was once again a brick wall, as the veteran goalie continued his dominance and received a career-high 38 saves in a shutout win. Winnipeg’s backup goalie Connor Hellebuyck replaced Steve Mason after the first period — the starter didn’t return due to an upper body injury — as they combined for 30 of 33 saves.

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said before the game that the team wanted to “finish this week off,” so mission accomplished.

Sharks will look to spark a string of wins starting Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers as the team begins a four-game east coast road trip.