Quick Bites: Dell shines again as Sharks top Panthers

For the first time in nearly a month, the San Jose Sharks have won three straight games. Tonight’s 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers helped the Sharks gain another boost up the Pacific Division standings.

After a back-and-forth start, the Panthers cracked the scoreboard first. A quick shot from the corner and a barrage of Panthers players, including goal-scorer Colton Sceviour, was too much for Aaron Dell to handle.

About halfway through the second period, Joe Pavelski scored to even the game at one. Joe Thornton threw a quick pass to Pavelski in front, who proceeded to slam it home for his fifth goal of the year. The Panthers challenged for goalie interference, but the goal would stand to keep the game tied.

In the third period, Chris Tierney scored a goal that would hang on to be the game winner. His shot from behind the goal line bounced off Roberto Luongo’s back and into the net.

The Panthers frantically worked Dell and the Sharks’ defense in the final minutes, but they stood tall to earn the 2-1 win, their first consecutive road game wins this season.

NOTES

After being held without a goal since November first, Joe Pavelski scored his 300th NHL goal tonight. It’s safe to say he’s been quite the steal for San Jose since being drafted 205th overall in 2003. Of players drafted 205th or lower, only three players have more career goals than Pavs.

Joe Thornton’s assist was his 121st assist on a Pavelski goal.

Tonight was the 17th time this season that the Sharks have held their opponent to two goals or less.

Aaron Dell continues to shine in place of the injured Martin Jones. He saved 39 out of 40 shots on goal. His affect on the team is, in fact, measurable.

The Sharks are right back at it tomorrow night when they face the league-best Tampa Bay Lightning.