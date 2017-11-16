Quick Bites: Sharks shutout 2-0 at home by lowly Panthers

San Jose had two goals taken off the board in the loss to Florida.

The Sharks put the puck past Roberto Luongo twice on Thursday evening, but both goals were called back upon review, resulting in a 2-0 loss at SAP Center.

Though there were no penalties or goals in the first period, the beginning of the game was still full of excitement. Both teams traded plenty of good chances, forcing Martin Jones and Roberto Luongo to make big saves early. Jones denied both Evgeny Dadonov and Chase Balisy on close opportunities early, and followed it up by stopping Nick Bjugstad on a breakaway later in the period.

One minute into the second frame, the Panthers were finally able to put one in, as Colton Sceviour converted on a jam play to the right side of Jones. Sceviour found a loose puck behind the net and was able to put his wrap-around attempt just over Jones’ skate to get his fourth goal of the year.

A few minutes later, Tim Heed took advantage of an offensive rush that he started himself and put a Joe Thornton drop pass in the back of the net. Unfortunately, the puck had come out behind the blue line before Heed rifled his signature howitzer slapper, and the goal was ruled offsides upon replay review. The score remained 1-0, and the Panthers avoided the dreaded “missed offsides challenge” delay of game penalty.

It wasn't a goal, but man what a shot from #HowitzerHeed pic.twitter.com/CKAEJNGriM — Zachary DeVine (@zakkthebear) November 17, 2017

Each team had a power play opportunity in the second period, but both penalty kill units held strong. The Sharks were able to put some shots on net towards the end of the period, but Florida’s defense was able to clear out space in front of Luongo to give him clear sight of the puck. The Panthers went on to outshoot the Sharks 14-8 in the second period, and the Sharks found themselves going into the second break without a goal to their name.

Early in the third, the fourth line (consisting of Kevin Labanc, Joel Ward and Barclay Goodrow) was able to draw the Panthers’ second penalty of the night with some good pressure in the offensive zone. At the end of the ensuing power play, a dropped rebound by Luongo led to a mad scramble in front of the net. The Sharks managed to jam the rebound home, pushing Luongo into the net in the process. Luongo was understandably livid after the play was called a goal on the ice, and the Panthers challenged once again. After the situation room in Toronto had a chance to review the play, it was deemed that Luongo had been interfered with, and the call on the ice was overturned. For the second time in the game, a Sharks goal had been successfully challenged and reversed by the Panthers.

After some good pressure by the Sharks following the disallowed goal, the Panthers scored on a great passing play deep in the Sharks’ zone. Former Shark Jamie McGinn made a beautiful pass across the ice to a wide-open Nick Bjugstad, who put it past a helpless Jones to make it a two-goal game.

The Sharks pulled Jones with over two minutes left to try to work their way back into the game, but Luongo held strong and shutout the Sharks for the first time in his career.

Notes