Quick Hits: An Inspirational Booth Edition
In Red Wings Land
Persistence pays in ‘special’ night for Wings’ Booth
The Detroit News’ Gregg Krupa penned a fantastic and insightful piece (as is his per usual) on David Booth and his inspiring journey back into the NHL. Personally, I knew next to nothing about Booth off of the ice but after reading Krupa’s article I have a whole new found respect and admiration for the veteran winger.
Around the League
Avs’ Gabriel Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking (Video) – ProHockeyTalk
Gabriel “not a repeat offender” Landeskog finds himself once again serving a multi-game suspension handed down from the Department of Player Safety for a rather aggressive cross-check aimed at the Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk last weekend. The Colorado captain joins Detroit’s Luke Witkowski in the provoked by Tkachuk suspension club.
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
