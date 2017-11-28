Quick Hits: An Inspirational Booth Edition

In Red Wings Land

Persistence pays in ‘special’ night for Wings’ Booth

The Detroit News’ Gregg Krupa penned a fantastic and insightful piece (as is his per usual) on David Booth and his inspiring journey back into the NHL. Personally, I knew next to nothing about Booth off of the ice but after reading Krupa’s article I have a whole new found respect and admiration for the veteran winger.

Around the League

Avs’ Gabriel Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking (Video) – ProHockeyTalk

Gabriel “not a repeat offender” Landeskog finds himself once again serving a multi-game suspension handed down from the Department of Player Safety for a rather aggressive cross-check aimed at the Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk last weekend. The Colorado captain joins Detroit’s Luke Witkowski in the provoked by Tkachuk suspension club.