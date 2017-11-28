Quick Hits: An Inspirational Booth Edition

Quick Hits: An Inspirational Booth Edition

In Red Wings Land

Persistence pays in ‘special’ night for Wings’ Booth

The Detroit News’ Gregg Krupa penned a fantastic and insightful piece (as is his per usual) on David Booth and his inspiring journey back into the NHL. Personally, I knew next to nothing about Booth off of the ice but after reading Krupa’s article I have a whole new found respect and admiration for the veteran winger.

Around the League

Avs’ Gabriel Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking (Video) – ProHockeyTalk

Gabriel “not a repeat offender” Landeskog finds himself once again serving a multi-game suspension handed down from the Department of Player Safety for a rather aggressive cross-check aimed at the Calgary FlamesMatthew Tkachuk last weekend. The Colorado captain joins Detroit’s Luke Witkowski in the provoked by Tkachuk suspension club.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories