Quick Hits: Holland Pleads the Fifth Edition
Quick Hits: Holland Pleads the Fifth Edition
In Red Wings Land
GM Ken Holland: Red Wings still need to ‘play better’
During a recent interview with The Detroit News, Red Wings’ general manager Ken Holland says a lot of obvious things about the current state of his team but very little about his future with the club. When asked about working on a contract for him to stay on as GM next season, he became a man of few words:
“I have nothing to say about it, at all,” he said, with a facial expression that reinforced his firm intent.
Personally, I wouldn’t expect him to say anything other than this at this point in the season. Ultimately, as the Wings go, so will Holland. Or maybe I’m wrong. Either way, it wont be long before the powers that be in Hockeytown will have to address the issue.
Around The League
These NHL coaches and GMs are at risk of being fired | Toronto Star
Speaking of GM’s who may soon be on the hot seat, the Toronto Star published their list of names who could soon be seeking employment elsewhere. Oddly enough, Holland doesn’t make the cut this time.
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...