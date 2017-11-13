Quick Hits: Injury updates and getting ready for the Penguins

Marco Scandella misses practices and Alex Nylander returns to practice

After a disappointing weekend slate of games in which the Sabres picked up only one point. The team was back at practice today to get ready for another three game week with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes. Here are a few quick notes from the day:

Marco Scandella missed practice today with an illness. Phil Housley anticipates he’ll be ready to play against the Penguins tomorrow

If Scandella is unable to go the only defenseman left in Rochester for a call up is Brendan Guhle, unless they go the Casey Nelson route. Zach Redmond missed practice today for the Amerks after getting hurt in Friday’s game and not playing for Rochester on Saturday.

Not necessarily good news: Zach Redmond is absent. He left Fridays game after the 1st, didn't play on Saturday. #Amerks #Sabres — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) November 13, 2017

Alex Nylander returned to practice today with his teammates in Rochester. The Sabres decided they’ve held him out as a precaution long enough after he got hurt in the Prospects Challenge.

Evander Kane, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart remained together in practice as a line. The majority of the lineup remained the same except for Victor Antipin taking Scandella’s spot with Justin Falk.