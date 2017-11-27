Quick Hits: Jon E be good? Edition
In Red Wings Land
Your Jonathan Ericsson Hate Is Misplaced
Who would’ve thought, were just a little over a quarter of the way through the 2017-18 NHL season and the Red Wings are in a playoff position and Jonathan Ericsson is statistically one of the team’s best blue-liners.
Love him or hate him, Ericsson is posting some impressive advanced stats this year since being paired with Trevor Daley. While the numbers may not be enough to curb the overwhelming general disdain for #52, they do provide a fresh and positive perspective on the often criticized defender.
