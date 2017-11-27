Quick Hits: Jon E be good? Edition

In Red Wings Land

Your Jonathan Ericsson Hate Is Misplaced

Who would’ve thought, were just a little over a quarter of the way through the 2017-18 NHL season and the Red Wings are in a playoff position and Jonathan Ericsson is statistically one of the team’s best blue-liners.

Love him or hate him, Ericsson is posting some impressive advanced stats this year since being paired with Trevor Daley. While the numbers may not be enough to curb the overwhelming general disdain for #52, they do provide a fresh and positive perspective on the often criticized defender.

Around the League

Capitals’ Ovechkin keeps promise, scores goal for cancer survivor

Much like Babe Ruth promising a sick Johnny Sylvester that he would hit a home run for him in 1926, Alexander Ovechkin stepped up to the plate and promised to score a goal for a young fan who beat cancer. And also like Ruth, Ovi managed to triple his original promise.