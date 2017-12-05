Quick Hits: The “A-Bert Time” Edition
In Red Wings Land
Wings trade Wilson; Bertuzzi could be coming up | Ted Kulfan
Ted Kulfan talks about the trade here, and also talks about who could come up to replace him, chief among them Tyler Beruzzi.
Around The League
Flyers snap 10-game winless streak with win over Flames | The Canadian Press
I didn’t realize the Flyers had racked up such a high score. But this is Detroit, and we’re all about streaks, so stand back Philadelphia. We don’t quit on streaks at 10. No, we take them to 25. The Red Wings are going to take what’s yours. (Oh, and here’s the view of the game from our frenemies over at Broad Street Hockey, just to give you a teaser of what it will feel like when the Wings win a game again.)
Seattle approves $600 million arena deal
The city council has approved a $600 million redevelopment project for KeyArena
Preds' Arvidsson helps fan with proposal
Arvidsson took off his glove to reveal an engagement ring for one lucky fan
Power Rankings: Canadiens make big jump
Montreal is fresh off a fifth straight win, while Detroit is reeling in the wake of a 10-1...
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...