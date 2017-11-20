Quick Hits: The Badko Moxie Edition

In Red Wings Land

Henrik Zetterberg leads Detroit Red Wings' surge over last nine games - Freep

I just used this article because it uses the word "moxie", but it also has a video embedded in which Helene tries to get Henrik Zetterberg to apologize for previously having said the Wings weren't good enough to win games. Tougher to use a more-positive article that went up before the Colorado game, but hey... it's my Quick Hits so there.

Around the League

Radko Gudas suspended 10 games for slash to the head of Mathieu Perreault - SBNation.com

Radko Gudas is trash and to be honest, the executioner's slash being "accidental" is less-believable out of Philly than Val Filppula leading the team in shots on goal (he doesn't). Ten games seems like a ridiculously small amount for such an insanely dangerous play.

Interesting to me is that the video released by DoPS (which happened conveniently while the Philadelphia Eagles were playing a game) explains that a player is responsible for such reckless and dangerous slashes if they land, which might explain why Sam Bennett didn't get a call for intentionally taking a swing at Jonathan Ericsson's head