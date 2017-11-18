Quick Hits - The Bash-off On Lashoff Edition

In Red Wings’ Land

Jeff Blashill explains why Red Wings recalled Brian Lashoff over Joe Hicketts | MLive.com

It's not a popular decision by any means because the fans want to see Joe Hicketts (myself included), but it was the right decision to recall Lashoff. There's no guarantee that Lashoff even gets into a game and we know that the call-up will be very short-lived as Daley is only day-to-day and DeKeyser is just about ready. No sense in calling Hicketts up just for a "chance" to play.

Around The League

NHL GMs ponder rise in goal scoring, rule changes | Toronto Star

The NHL GM's convened to review the recent rule changes and how they've impacted goal scoring. Goals are up nearly a full goal per game this year and a big reason for that is the number of powerplay opportunities even though the GM's disagree. There's been an average of 7 PP opportunities per game, up from 5.97 last season and teams are converting at a slightly higher rate (19.3% vs. 19%) on average