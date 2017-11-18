Quick Hits - The Bash-off On Lashoff Edition
Jeff Blashill explains why Red Wings recalled Brian Lashoff over Joe Hicketts | MLive.com
It's not a popular decision by any means because the fans want to see Joe Hicketts (myself included), but it was the right decision to recall Lashoff. There's no guarantee that Lashoff even gets into a game and we know that the call-up will be very short-lived as Daley is only day-to-day and DeKeyser is just about ready. No sense in calling Hicketts up just for a "chance" to play.
Around The League
NHL GMs ponder rise in goal scoring, rule changes | Toronto Star
The NHL GM's convened to review the recent rule changes and how they've impacted goal scoring. Goals are up nearly a full goal per game this year and a big reason for that is the number of powerplay opportunities even though the GM's disagree. There's been an average of 7 PP opportunities per game, up from 5.97 last season and teams are converting at a slightly higher rate (19.3% vs. 19%) on average
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...