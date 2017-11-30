Quick Hits: The Blash Blasts Eminem Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings need consistent grinding, finishing to earn wins

As the Red Wings seek consistency and try to figure out how to snap their five game losing streak, head coach Jeff Blashill prefers to correct Eminem in hopes of inspiring his club:

“I give leadership talks, and what’s that Emimen song – you get one shot?” Blashill said. “Well that’s not how life is. You don’t get one shot. You get shot after shot. You get knocked down. It’s how many times you keep getting back up. That’s the reality of it. So you keep grinding.”

Perhaps a pregame meal featuring some of mom’s spaghetti might do the trick.

Around The League

NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins are in a world of hurt

With Marc-Andre Fleury gone does Matt Murray’s injury force the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin exploring the trade market? Would anyone even want to help them? Or is it in the team’s best interest to just wait this one out?