Quick Hits: The Forceful Luke Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings' match line does job at both ends of ice | MLive.com

Glendening, Darren Helm and Frans Nielsen, three centers, teamed up to form the match line. They did a good job containing the Buffalo Sabres' top line and collaborated on goal, too, in the Red Wings' 3-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

I can’t find a way to argue that it wasn’t effective last night. Not sure that it would work on a long term basis, but it worked then.

Around the NHL

I know this game won’t happen for a while, but I’m excited for it just for the jerseys.

Canadiens, Senators unveil jerseys for NHL100 Classic

The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators will wear their traditional colors with design enhancements when they play in the Scotiabank NHL100 Classic outdoor game at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Dec. 16 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN, NHL.TV).

I’m far from a Canadiens fan, but I do like some of their players, their former players (Subban), and their fans (Listen to our interview with Scott Matla from Eyes on the Prize)

And my Fer Sure co-host Jay is by far the bigger jersey aficionado of the two of us, but I REALLY like these Habs jerseys. In fact, if I could get a Subban version of the Habs jersey, I would do it.

Or maybe a Karlsson Sens jersey. I don’t often get jerseys of teams I don’t root for, but those two players may end up invoking an exception.