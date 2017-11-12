Quick Hits: The George McPhee is Bad at his Job Edition (Another in a continuing Series)

Frans Nielsen quietly having great start for Detroit Red Wings

I’m an unabashed fan of Frans Nielsen, and I don’t agree with the headline. Nielsen has played better of late, but he had a really bad start prior to that.

“He does everything and does it really well,” Dylan Larkin said after Saturday’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena. “You watch him and how patient he is with the puck. He’s probably one of the most unselfish players I’ve seen. It’s fun to watch him play, and he’s playing great right now and kind of quietly has six goals.

Shipachyov: Russian players should think before leaving for NHL - Sportsnet.ca

I think that the truth lies somewhere between the Vegas story and the story told by Shipachyov, but this is not a good luck for the Golden Knights.

“The promises which I was given in America didn’t come off,” Shipachyov told reporters on Saturday, according to a translation posted to SKA St. Petersburg’s official website. “But everything works out for the best. A lot of other SKA players who are here now have gone down this route, it’s probably the correct strategy.

