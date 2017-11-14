Quick Hits: The Guess Who’s Back - Abby’s Back Edition

In Red Wings’ Land

Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader ready to play, Danny DeKeyser close

Looks like Justin Abdelkader will be back on Wednesday while Danny DeKeyser isn't far away. An interesting subplot for this season is that DeKeyser has missed nearly the entire season which has forced Kronwall to play through every game. Once DeKeyser comes back, it will be interesting to see who the Wings choose to sit. Ouellet was the one sitting at the beginning of the season and I don't see any reason to go against that as of now.

Around the League

NHL - Gary Bettman talks Olympics, lockouts and expansion

Gary Bettman...I have no idea what you're talking about. Take this quote for example:

"This came down to exposure and being able to promote the fact that we're there. Sidney Crosby's goal in Vancouver -- we're not allowed to use that footage. Think about that."

...and? Alright, so you can't use the footage of the goal but you sure as hell can promote Sidney Crosby as the face of the game because of the goal. Back in 2010, that wasn't exactly a hard thing to do. It's a crappy excuse as to why the NHL wouldn't want to go to the Olympics.

Bonus (Possible Paywall Alert)

Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels shares his heartbreaking loss to save others from predatory rehabs – The Athletic

Had to throw this one in as a bonus because it's one of the most powerful stories I've read. The news of Jamie Daniels passing away last year hit everyone hard and Custance does an excellent job telling you the story through Ken Daniels' eyes.