Quick Hits: The I-Like-This-Picture-Edition
In Red Wings Land
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader soaring behind the shield - Detroit News
Kulfan takes a look at Abdelkader's play of late, which has been very good in terms of making space for and feeding his teammates. He's also been avoiding taking the frustrating penalties he's been known for as well. I'd love for him to keep this up.
Around the League
Boyle scores emotional goal, Devils beat Canucks - Sportsnet.ca
Detroit's opponent tonight played last night and it was their Hockey Fights Cancer night... Brian Boyle fittingly got the game-winner. That's a nice touch
