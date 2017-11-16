Quick Hits - The If You Let Them, They Will Sit Edition
Quick Hits - The If You Let Them, They Will Sit Edition
In Red Wings’ Land
Red Wings test new policy to encourage fans to use their seats...
It seems as if the empty seats have finally gotten to the Wings. A new policy will allow fans to get back to their seats while play is going on for a few minutes each period. We'll see if that dramatically changes the appearance of the arena which thus far has seemed relatively empty.
Around the NHL
Video - Sportsnet.ca
Neat video from Sportsnet on Hakan Andersson and the late round gems he's found. Obviously the story of him finding Pavel Datsyuk is the most famous. For those that don't know, Andersson went to Russia to see a different player play but was amazed by how well Datsyuk protected the puck. He had another flight scheduled to go see Datsyuk play again and he also noticed a Calgary scout from on that flight. A stroke of luck and the flight was cancelled due to weather making Andersson the only NHL scout to see Datsyuk prior to being drafted. The rest is history.
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season