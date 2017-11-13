Quick Hits: The Jimmahhhhh Edition
Quick Hits: The Jimmahhhhh Edition
Yesterday was a slow news day so this is the best I’ve got.
In Red Wings’ Land
Detroit Red Wings doing good things, Jimmy Howard doing great things
Helene talks about how Jimmy has continued to save the day for the Red Wings. She's not wrong as Howard has been one of the five best goaltenders in the NHL this season. While her point is that he's used to be trade bait and now he's great, I'd argue that because he's great he should be trade bait. We'll see what the Red Wings actually do at the deadline, but I'd bet against Jimmy being dealt.
Around the NHL
Kariya, Selanne reunite on ice | NHL.com
As a kid, it was hard to root against Selanne and Kariya. I loved the Red Wings, but I definitely had a soft spot for the Mighty Ducks (until ~April 2003). My second favorite sports call of all-time is Gary Thorne screaming "Off the floor, on the board - Paul Kariya" when Kariya scored his famous slapshot goal in the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals. Glad to see him and Selanne get the call to the Hall together.
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012