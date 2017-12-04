Quick Hits: The Loss for Words Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings’ struggles put heat on Jeff Blashill | Ansar Khan

Mlive.com

A lot of fans have been thinking this after Saturday’s game. Personally, I see him riding out the end of the season, but what happens after that is murky. He’s a better coach than a lot of the fan base thinks, but the results aren’t there, and when the results aren’t there the coach is usually the first to pay the piper.

Around the League

The Glue Guy: Family, Hockey, and T.J. Oshie | Ken Campbell

TheHockeyNews.com

I’m not going to do this article justice in a sentence or two. If you only read one hockey-related article all week, make it this one.