Quick Hits - The Luke’s A Bad Boy Edition

In Red Wings’ Land

Detroit Red Wings' Luke Witkowski suspended 10 games

As expected, Luke Witkowski was suspended 10 games for coming out of the tunnel and back on to the ice. With the injury to Trevor Daley, the Wings have recalled Brian Lashoff from the Griffins. I know some are upset about Lashoff being recalled but it's unlikely that he gets into a game with Daley being day-to-day and DeKeyser being extremely close. Also, no sense in pulling Hicketts or Hronek up if it's just a 1 game thing where the player sits on the bench

Around the NHL

NHL Houston: Rockets owner reportedly met with league about adding team - SBNation.com

It seems as if the NHL is now exploring Houston as a potential site for NHL expansion. After years of hearing about Quebec City, Seattle, or a second team in Toronto, Houston has emerged as a front-runner for a team. Houston's one of the largest cities in the US and we know that hockey can be successful in Texas with the success of the Stars. Houston would also give the NHL it's 16th team in the West which would balance the conferences again.