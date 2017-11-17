Quick Hits - The Luke’s A Bad Boy Edition
In Red Wings’ Land
Detroit Red Wings' Luke Witkowski suspended 10 games
As expected, Luke Witkowski was suspended 10 games for coming out of the tunnel and back on to the ice. With the injury to Trevor Daley, the Wings have recalled Brian Lashoff from the Griffins. I know some are upset about Lashoff being recalled but it's unlikely that he gets into a game with Daley being day-to-day and DeKeyser being extremely close. Also, no sense in pulling Hicketts or Hronek up if it's just a 1 game thing where the player sits on the bench
Around the NHL
NHL Houston: Rockets owner reportedly met with league about adding team - SBNation.com
It seems as if the NHL is now exploring Houston as a potential site for NHL expansion. After years of hearing about Quebec City, Seattle, or a second team in Toronto, Houston has emerged as a front-runner for a team. Houston's one of the largest cities in the US and we know that hockey can be successful in Texas with the success of the Stars. Houston would also give the NHL it's 16th team in the West which would balance the conferences again.
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...