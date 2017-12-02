Quick Hits: The Man in the Mirror Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings encourage self-reflection to stop slide

For a second time this season the Detroit Red Wings and their fans are suffering through a six-game losing streak. Despite their inability to win in regulation in their last half-dozen games, the team is still only two points out of a playoff position and also continuing to buy into the concept that they can still be victorious:

"I think everybody is buying in," Niklas Kronwall said. "It's like the first period (Thursday), it's looking pretty good and then we start to get too comfortable and then all the sudden you let the foot off the gas. We can't allow that to happen, we're not that good of a team, with that much talent, to take the foot off the gas and just kind of cruise along."

We are all well aware of how efficiently this team can play when they are focused and dialed-in but also how disastrous they can be when not. Hopefully some self-reflecting will give the roster a much needed shot in the arm.

Around The League

Karlsson wants 'what I'm worth' in next contract: report

Erik Karlsson will be one of many talented free-agents heading to market next off-season and is making it clear that he will get paid:

"When I go to market, I'm going to get what I'm worth, and it's going to be no less, no matter where I'm going," the 27-year-old said.

The premier blue-liner went on to state his desire to stay in Ottawa in obvious PR form but at the end of the day the money will do the talking.