Quick Hits: The McTradeHim Edition

In Red Wings Land

Three Join Walleye - Griffinshockey.com

The Wings sent Vili Saarijarvi and Dylan Sadowy to Toledo on Monday. This is Saarijarvi's second stint with the Walleye this year and it's looking more and more like Sadowy isn't going to pan out with a demotion/kiss-of-death to the ECHL. I'm not as willing to call this such a downer for Saarijarvi, who is in his first pro season at 20 and has only managed to get into four games with the Griffins so far this season on a blue line that Todd Nelson is keeping intentionally tight, but man I would prefer the kid be playing every night with Grand Rapids.

Around the League

What We Learned: Are we really going to blame Connor McDavid for Oilers' problems? - Puck Daddy

We've seen it with every star who has had a GM unable to build around him during the growing pains years, but it's hilarious watching the Edmonton media going out of their way to turn on Connor McDavid after what Chiarelli has done to that squad.