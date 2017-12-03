Quick Hits: The Revenge of Montreal Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings thoroughly thrashed, embarrased by Canadiens, 10-1

If you weren’t aware, or you were lucky enough to not watch last night’s game, the Red Wings were utterly embarrassed by their long-time Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens. And to add ironic/fateful salt to the wound, it all occurred on the exact same date that Detroit demolished the Habs 11-1 back in 1995. If this isn’t the perfect definition of karma, I don’t know what is.

Around the League

NHL hoping salary cap could rise to $80M neighbourhood next year - Sportsnet.ca

Some interesting financial rumblings/rumors here. The NHL is eyeing a possible $5 Million salary cap increase next season. While it’s just preliminary talk at this point, this is something to definitely keep an eye on as it could greatly benefit several teams if the increase becomes a reality.