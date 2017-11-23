Quick Hits: The Thanks Are Given Edition
Quick Hits: The Thanks Are Given Edition
In Red Wings Land
Red Wings used to Thanksgiving travel, but many appreciate holiday - Freep.com
Helene provides some great Thanksgiving content by asking around the locker room about Thanksgiving among various Americans, Canadians, and a Swede about what they do. I like that Mike Green celebrates American Thanksgiving because he's been here so long and it really seems like he's liked. My favorite part is Jonathan Ericsson acting like Mork from Ork when asked about our Traditions, saying "We are not familiar with baking whole turkeys in the oven."
I guess I just love that Helene wrote out the quote exactly like that instead of contracting it to we're.
Around the League
NHL Power Rankings: The Team Apology Edition - Sportsnet.ca
From Sportsnet:
At the risk of exposing every hockey club's deepest regret, we find 31 ways to say "I'm sorry" in our very first NHL Power Rankings: Team Apology Edition.
Detroit comes off surprisingly well here, but I'm sorry to say it's all in a very short timespan.
Bonus Link
Wings’ Nyquist aims to cash in on created chances - The Detroit News
Krupa focuses on Nyquist, mentioning that he's playing well, but the numbers don't necessarily show how well so far. I think it's a real good point and that Nyquist has been one of the best forechecking AND backchecking forwards on the team so far this season. He's probably not going to get back to shooting 18% like when he first came up, but I'd be real thrilled if he keeps playing like he has so far.
Bonus Link 2
Mask Artist Reveals Mrazek's Mask A Tribute To Both Ilitch And New Arena - In Goal Magazine
A look at how Petr Mrazek's new mask it both a tribute to Mr. I and to the design elements of the LCA. Pretty cool stuff.
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019