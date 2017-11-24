Quick Hits: The Turkey Hangover Edition
Quick Hits: The Turkey Hangover Edition
In Red Wings Land
Red Wings’ Anthony Mantha regrets ‘floating around too much’ - The Detroit News
Mantha's response to the criticism from Blashill is quite mature. I like it.
Around the League
31 Thoughts: NHL about to join the booming eSports party - Sportsnet.ca
The NHL is about to join the eSports party. We may not get the full leap in right away, but there are some big plans. That and more in the latest 31 Thoughts.
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019